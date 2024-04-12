Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice surrenders to police on assault charge after high-speed crash

On Wednesday, Dallas police said arrest warrants had been issued for Rice, 23, for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

West said previously that Rice was driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash happened.

Theodore Knox, 21, was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, police said. Arrest warrants were issued for Knox on the same range of counts as for Rice.

Dallas police said Thursday night that Knox was not currently in custody.