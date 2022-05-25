Kansas City Fed President Esther George announces retirement

George, who has typically supported higher interest rates to ward off inflation — a “hawk,” in Fed parlance — spent 40 years at the Kansas City Fed and became president nearly 11 years ago. Historically, Kansas City Fed presidents have had hawkish views, so her retirement may not have a significant impact on interest rate policy.

George's departure will extend a period of significant turnover among top Fed officials, just as the central bank is confronting the worst inflation in 40 years. The president of the Chicago Fed, Charles Evans, also faces a mandatory retirement in the coming months.