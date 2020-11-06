Kansas City man sentenced in death of missionary from China

Curtrail Hudson, 20, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court, the Kansas City Star reported. A jury found Hudson guilty in February of second-degree murder and five other charges in the April 2018 shooting that killed 38-year-old Xindong Hao.

Hao arrived in the city with his wife and four young children shortly before the shooting to join fellow missionaries at the International House of Prayer. The evangelical group's headquarters is near the scene of the shooting. Investigators have said Hao was walking when he encountered Hudson, then 18, who was randomly shooting at people. Two other people were wounded before Hudson was arrested.