Kansas City Southern in talks on Canadian Pacific's $31B bid

Kansas City Southern said Saturday that its board believes CP's lower offer could be the better deal because the Surface Transportation Board said that Canadian National won't be able to use a voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern and hold the railroad during the board's lengthy review of the overall deal.

In contrast, regulators have already OK'd Canadian Pacific's use of a voting trust because there are fewer competitive concerns about combining Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. So there is a clearer path forward for the CP-KCS deal although it would still face a detailed review from the Surface Transportation Board, and it would be the first major railroad merger since the 1990s.