Kansas earns No. 1 seed in Midwest Region; Auburn gets No. 2

The Tigers were in line for a No. 1 seed for most of the season, but they took their lumps down the stretch, losing five of their last nine games to slip a line on the bracket. That included a quarterfinal loss to Texas A&M in the SEC tourney.

Other favorites to reach the Midwest Region semifinals in Chicago include fifth-seeded Iowa, which won its first Big Ten tourney title since 2006 with a victory over Purdue on Sunday and will open against Atlantic 10 tourney champ Richmond; Big East regular-season champion Providence, which gets South Dakota State with its gaudy 30-4 record; and No. 6 seed LSU, which will play under interim coach Kevin Nickelberry after firing Will Wade over the weekend, one day after the Tigers were beaten by Arkansas in the quarterfinals SEC Tournament.

Allegations against Wade stem from a wide FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball that has implicated numerous major programs, including two others in the Midwest Region: Kansas and Auburn.

Caption Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) reacts after making a three-point basket against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Kansas head coach Bill Self abnd guard Ochai Agbaji hug after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kansas won 74-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) shoots in font of LSU guard Brandon Murray (0) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Iowa players celebrate with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. Iowa won 75-66. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy