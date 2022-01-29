Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kansas man charged with threatening Biden

Nation & World
By Associated Press
35 minutes ago
A Kansas man is charged with threatening President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kansas man who traveled to Washington was charged with threatening President Joe Biden, according to a court filing.

Scott Merryman phoned police in Independence, Kansas, on Tuesday and told them that he was going to the nation's capital to see the president.

In a telephone interview with a U.S. Secret Service agent on Wednesday, Merryman said that God told him to go to Washington to cut off “the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation," the filing states.

Merryman denied in the interview that Biden was the serpent, though in a Facebook post he identified the president as the “AntiChrist” and said “he will suffer a fatal head wound.” Merryman added, “I'll deal that blow in Christ's name.”

A separate Secret Service agent located Merryman at the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Hagerstown, Maryland. The agent searched Merryman and found three rounds of ammunition and a spotting scope, but no gun or other weapons, according to the court document.

On Thursday, Merryman called the White House switch board and threatened Biden.

The criminal complaint calling for his arrest on the federal charges was filed Friday.

In Other News
1
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
2
Laughton scores in OT, Flyers top Kings to snap 13-game skid
3
Lydia Ko handles the chill and wind for 2-shot lead on LPGA
4
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind
5
No peace in Myanmar 1 year after military takeover
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top