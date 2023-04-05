Kansas' Self feels good after scare, plans to keep coaching

Self helped to run practices during both of the NCAA tourney games but decided against coaching on game day.

“I was never scared that I wasn't going to be OK. But it was a different feeling,” he said. “I'm sure many have had it, but it was kind of like an out-of-body type experience that you really don't know what's going on. You have no control over what is going on. So it was something that I'd never experienced before, but it was never to the point where I felt like I was in danger.”

Self did acknowledge that the health scare made him reevaluate his future in coaching.

“I think the last several weeks I've been able to reflect on a lot of things,” he said. “The one thing I can tell you without question: I missed my job. I love my job and I want to do my job for a long time. That's what is positive.”

"Now," Self said, “for me to be effective doing that, I think I have to wake up a little bit and maybe do some things from a lifestyle standpoint, a personal habit standpoint, that I've been very, very, very inconsistent with my entire adult life. And I said that jokingly earlier, can you imagine a doctor telling you to lose weight, eat right and exercise? I've been told that a long time, but I'm taking that serious for the first time I probably have in my life.”

The Jayhawks, who are holding their end-of-season banquet Thursday, are poised to look much different next season.

Star freshman Gradey Dick has declared for the NBA draft, All-American forward Jalen Wilson has likewise announced his intentions to go pro, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is expected to join them. The Jayhawks also have had forwards MJ Rice and Zach Clemence, big man Cam Martin and guards Joseph Yesufu and Bobby Pettiford Jr. enter the transfer portal.

The Jayhawks have four high-level freshmen arriving next season, but Self acknowledged the need to work the portal.

“We’ve got work to do before we’re a top-10 team, but I’m really hopeful within weeks everybody would say they should be ranked higher than a top-10 team,” Self said. “I feel like we're in on some good kids.”

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25