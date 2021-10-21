Kanter's comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

NBA games were eventually returned to Tencent’s lineup but not state television provider CCTV, except for two games during the 2020 NBA Finals. Tencent did not offer Philadelphia’s games last season, Morey’s first with the 76ers.

“The player you mentioned was clout-chasing, trying to get attention with Tibet-related issues,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday when asked about Kanter's posts. “His wrong remarks are not worth refuting.”

China’s Communist leaders are extremely sensitive to anything they view as outside interference in domestic political affairs. After Morey’s tweet, the fallout was immense and sponsors — following CCTV’s lead — pulled their backing of the NBA China Games days later between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. The NBA estimated that the strained relationship with the Chinese and lost broadcast rights meant the league missed out on about $400 million in revenue during the 2019-20 season alone.

“It’s unclear whether we’ll be back on CCTV television in China this year," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week.

For now, the fallout from Kanter’s comments does not appear to be as severe as the immediate response to Morey's tweet, which was quickly deleted. Other NBA games played Wednesday were offered on Tencent, and the three games on Thursday’s schedule appeared on the provider’s listings.

Kanter is from Turkey and has long been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government. Kanter has said his passport was revoked by the Turkish government in 2017.

It’s not just the NBA that is finding itself dealing with difficult issues when it comes to relationships with China. A number of groups have called for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and others, to boycott this winter’s Beijing Games in support of human-rights issues.

The USOPC plans to send full teams to China for the February Olympics.

“We expect that China is going to be a unique situation to really allow sport to speak for unity and for global peace and for the rights of people around the world,” said Susanne Lyons, who chairs the USOPC board of directors. “That really is the place where sport can make its stand.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter yells for a photo during the Boston Celtics Media Day, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Canton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross, center, makes a shot as he gets between against the Boston Celtics' Juancho Hermangomez (41) and Enes Kanter, right, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux