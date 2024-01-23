Karl-Anthony Towns scores 44 points in the first half to set Timberwolves franchise record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points in the first half Monday night, a franchise record for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Towns was 14 for 17 from the field and 8 of 9 from 3-point range as the Wolves took a 69-64 lead over the Charlotte Hornets. The eight 3-pointers in a half were two shy of the NBA record.
The NBA record for points in a first half is shared by David Thompson and George Gervin with 53.
