Karol G named 2024 Woman of the Year by Billboard

"You know, I feel a lot of responsibility about that. As a woman, I have to say, like in my experience, it was tough, like so many things, to be a girl in this industry, in the music that I do, in urban music," she told The Associated Press.

Now she will be honored as Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6. Previous honorees include Madonna, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

In 2023, her album "Mañana Será Bonito" — one of AP's picks for best of the year — broke streaming records and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making her first woman to do so with a Spanish-language release.

“With her immense talent, Karol G has created a movement for women across the globe due to her empowering lyrics and shameless confidence,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director,in a statement. “The release of her groundbreaking album Mañana Será Bonito has proven her a force to be reckoned with in both the English and Spanish charts. We are so excited to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

Other award recipients at the Billboard Women in Music Awards include Ice Spice, NewJeans, Victoria Monét, Maren Morris, Kylie Minogue, Young Miko and more.

The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, hosted by actor and producer Tracee Ellis Ross.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets at billboardwomeninmusic.com.