Kashmir still under lockdown after anti-India leader's death

Police in a statement denied Geelani’s forcible burial and called it “baseless rumors” by “some vested interests.”

Pakistan, India’s archrival, which administers a part of Himalayan Kashmir, observed a day of mourning on Thursday and condemned Geelani’s non-public burial.

Geelani spearheaded Kashmir’s movement for the right to self-determination and was a staunch proponent of merging Kashmir with Pakistan. For many in Kashmir and beyond, he was an enduring icon of defiance against India. Successive Indian governments often dubbed him a hard-line politician.

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region in full but rule only parts.

Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

India describes the armed rebellion as Islamabad’s proxy war and state-sponsored terrorism. Most Muslim Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle and support the rebel goal that the territory be united, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

The region is one of the most heavily militarized in the world. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the raging conflict.

Tensions flared in the region in 2019 after New Delhi stripped Kashmir's semi-autonomy, scrapped its statehood and removed inherited protections on land and jobs. Authorities have since brought a slew of new laws, which critics and many Kashmiris fear could change the region's demographics.

Caption An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at a temporary checkpoint in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Indian authorities cracked down on public movement and imposed a near-total communications blackout in disputed Kashmir on Thursday after the death of Syed Ali Geelani, a top separatist leader who became the emblem of the region’s defiance against New Delhi. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin

Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2010, file photo, Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani waves to the media before his arrest in Srinagar, India. Geelani, an icon of disputed Kashmir’s resistance against Indian rule and a top separatist leader who became the emblem of the region’s defiance against New Delhi, died late Wednesday, Sept, 1, 2021. He was 92. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri