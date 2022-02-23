Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip

The Duchess of Cambridge took a woodland walk with children and had a go at chopping a log while visiting a forest kindergarten in suburban Copenhagen Wednesday. She also visited the downtown Copenhagen Danner Crisis Center, a shelter that helps women exposed to domestic violence.
In 2011, Kate visited the UNICEF Supply Division Center in Copenhagen with her husband, Prince William, and the heir to the Danish throne, Crown Prince Frederik and his Australian-born wife Mary.
Caption
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, centre and Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge cross the courtyard on their way to lunch at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Duchess is in Copenhagen on the second day of a working visit with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Claus Bech/ Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Copenhagen on a two day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (John Sibley/Pool via AP)
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary speak with each other prior to a round table discussion with personnel as they visit the Danner Crisis Center in Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The shelter, supported by the Mary Foundation, helps women and children who have been exposed to domestic violence. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, listens during a round table discussion during a visit to the Danner Crisis Center in Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The shelter, supported by the Mary Foundation, helps women and children who have been exposed to domestic violence. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge second right, hugs a child, during a visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten, in Ballerup, Denmark, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, on the second day of her visit to the country. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, rear left, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, second right, receive flowers from children as they visit the Danner Crisis Center in Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The shelter, supported by the Mary Foundation, helps women and children who have been exposed to domestic violence. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary speak with each other prior to a round table discussion with personnel as they visit the Danner Crisis Center in Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The shelter, supported by the Mary Foundation, helps women and children who have been exposed to domestic violence. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Copenhagen on a two day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (John Sibley/Pool via AP)
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge,right, reacts as she speaks to parents about the program, 'Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project' (CIMPH) 'Understanding Your Baby Project' during a visit to the Children's Museum at Frederiksberg, Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The Duchess is in Copenhagen on a two day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanipix via AP)
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Copenhagen on a two day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to parents about the program, 'Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project' (CIMPH) 'Understanding Your Baby Project' during a visit to the Children's Museum at Frederiksberg, Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Copenhagen on a two day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Copenhagen on a two day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (John Sibley/Pool via AP)
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits Stenurten Forest Kindergarten near Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Copenhagen on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror pool via AP)
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits Stenurten Forest Kindergarten near Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Copenhagen on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror pool via AP)
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits Stenurten Forest Kindergarten near Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Copenhagen on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror pool via AP)
Denmark's Queen Margrethe, centre and Crown Princess Mary, left, welcome Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, during her visit to Christian IX's Palace, in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Duchess is in Copenhagen on the second day of a working visit with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP)
