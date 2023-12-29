BreakingNews
JUST IN: 88th Air Base Wing commander at Wright-Patterson removed from command

Kathy Griffin files for divorce ahead of her fourth wedding anniversary

Comedian Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from longtime partner Randy Bick just shy of the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nation & World
54 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from longtime partner Randy Bick just shy of the couple's fourth wedding anniversary.

Los Angeles Superior Court records show Griffin filed for divorce Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair dated for several years before marrying on New Year’s Day 2020. They have no children together, and Griffin’s filing says a prenuptial agreement dictates how their assets should be divided.

Griffin, 63, was a star of the NBC series “Suddenly Susan” and poked fun at her celebrity on “My Life on the D-List.”

Bick has worked as a marketing executive and began dating Griffin in 2011.

Griffin was previously married. She accused her former husband of stealing from her on “Larry King Live” in 2006, and says she put their troubles into her act.

The filing was first reported Friday by celebrity website TMZ.

In Other News
1
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its...
2
Stock market today: Stocks end 2023 up 20% for the year as resilient...
3
Mafah runs for 4 TDs, Clemson rallies to beat Kentucky 38-35 in a wild...
4
Alex Murdaugh's pursuit of a new murder trial is set for an evidentiary...
5
Mexican president inaugurates centralized 'super pharmacy' to supply...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top