Katie Britt, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

Outside groups have pumped more than $20 million into the Alabama race to either support or oppose one of the frontrunners.

Phil. T. McCuiston Jr., 83, wore a cap emblazoned with “Trump” Monday to hear Brooks speak with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Huntsville.

“Trump gets 95% of them right, but on this one I’m going to stand with Brooks,” said McCuiston, a retired businessman. “He's got the record.”

Ashlie Combs, a 40 year-old veteran from Lincoln, said many of the men she served with in Iraq joined the armed forces because of Durant. She said she was impressed by his willingness to sit down with her and discuss ongoing issues for veterans, such as suicide rates.

“To have him sit and listen to me as a person and not just a number, or a box to check off, was great,” Combs said.

Jack Graham, 71, cast his vote for Britt in east Montgomery on Tuesday.

“It’s time to let the young people take over. Let’s see what she can do. I think she’s smart. She’s level-headed. She has a good background. She’s got good experience,” Graham said.

The Republican nominee will face the Rev. Will Boyd, a minister and engineer from Hoover, who defeated two opponents in Tuesday's primary. Boyd was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018 but lost to Republican Will Ainsworth.

Caption U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks talks with the media after voting in Alabama's state primary in Huntsville, Ala., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Brooks is seeking the Republican nomination for US Senator of Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Caption U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant receives a folded U.S. flag from a supporter during a campaign stop in Homewood, Ala., on Monday, May 23, 2022. Best known as the U.S. helicopter pilot whose capture in Somalia was chronicled in the "Black Hawk Down" book and subsequent movie, Durant is among six people seeking the GOP nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

Caption U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, left, waves during a campaign appearance with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in Huntsville, Ala., on Monday, May 23, 2022. Brooks is among the candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the seat held by Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)