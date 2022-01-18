Kazakhstan's ex-leader rejects reports that he fled abroad

In his video address Tuesday, Nazarbayev, 81, rejected these allegations. “There is no conflict or confrontation within the country’s elite. The rumours in this regard are completely groundless,” he said.

He also brushed off reports that claimed he had fled the country, and backed Tokayev's move to take over as head of the National Security Council.

“In 2019, I handed over the presidential authority to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and have ever since been a retiree, currently enjoying retirement in the capital of Kazakhstan, having never left anywhere. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has the full power, he’s the chairman of the Security Council,” Nazarbayev said.

According to Kazastan's officials, 227 people died in the violence, including 19 police officers and servicemen. Saturday's toll of 225 rose on Tuesday, when the country's Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said two more people who were injured in the unrest died in the hospital.

More than 4,300 people were injured, and thousands have been detained by authorities.

To quell the unrest, Tokayev requested help from the Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which is made up of six former Soviet nations. The bloc sent more than 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan and withdrew them after several days.