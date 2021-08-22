Keenum throws TD, Browns beat Giants in matchup of reserves

The Giants had another late chance, but rookie safety Richard LeCounte III intercepted Lewerke in the end zone on the final play.

Keenum has made 62 career starts, and the 33-year-old's experience gives Browns coach Kevin Stefanski a solid insurance policy in case Mayfield gets hurt or he's needed for clean-up duty.

Cleveland signed Keenum to a three-year, $18 million free agent contract in 2020. It seemed pricey at the time, but his relationship with Stefanski — they were together in 2017 with Minnesota — and his value in mentoring Mayfield made it worthwhile.

The preseason matchup concluded a four-day visit by the Giants, who practiced against the Browns for two consecutive days earlier this week.

The joint workouts were heated and the teams refrained from fighting during the sessions before Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Shepard squared off after Friday's practice.

Hill was one of the few Cleveland regulars who played, perhaps as punishment for throwing punches.

For the second consecutive game, Stefanski kept his starters on the sideline.

Judge followed suit, resting QB Daniel Jones and most of his first-teamers with the exception of his revamped offensive line, which needs extra work.

Judge plans to treat next week's preseason game at New England as a “dress rehearsal” for the opener.

Rather than try a chip-shot field goal, Stefanski had the Browns go for it on fourth down and Keenum connected with Hodge, who is fighting for one of the final spots on Cleveland's roster.

Giants backup quarterback Mike Glennon then led a 75-yard scoring drive capped by Booker launching into the end zone.

KICKING COMPETITION

Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin, who is pushing Cody Parkey for the job, booted a 49-yard field goal with 2:29 left.

McLaughlin and Parkey both made their extra-point tries.

INJURIES

Giants: CB Madre Harper sustained a groin injury. ... DB Quincy Wilson hurt his ankle. ... TE Rysen John limped off in the final minute.

Browns: CB Greedy Williams can't stay healthy, sustaining a groin injury. It's the latest medical issue for Williams, who missed all of 2020 with a nerve injury in his shoulder and left Friday's practice with a migraine. ... LB Montrel Meander was carted off in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

WELCOME BACK

FirstEnergy Stadium was allowed to be at capacity for the first time since the regular-season finale in 2019. Only 12,000 fans were permitted inside the 65,000-seat stadium last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UP NEXT

Giants: Judge is taking his team back to his old stomping grounds as New York will practice twice against the Patriots in Foxborough this week before returning home to host New England on Aug. 29. Judge spent eight seasons on Bill Belichick's staff.

Browns: Stefanski may finally play his starters in a visit to Atlanta on Aug. 29 in a nationally televised game.

Caption Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard

Caption Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass under pressure from New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Caption Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge celebrates after a 7-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard

Caption Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) catches a 7-yard touchdown pass against New York Giants cornerback Madre Harper (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Caption New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Caption New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) leaps for a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Caption New York Giants wide receiver David Sills, right, stretches but cannot reach the ball under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer