dayton-daily-news logo
X

Keith Urban's tour production manager, 72, dies from fall

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
The longtime tour production manager for country star Keith Urban has died after falling from a stage while preparing for an Ohio concert

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) — The longtime tour production manager for country star Keith Urban has died after falling from a stage before an Ohio concert.

Randy "Baja" Fletcher, 72, died on Aug. 27 at a hospital after falling the previous day while preparing for Urban's appearance at Bash on the Bay on the Lake Erie island of Put-in-Bay, The Port Clinton News-Herald reported.

Fletcher became Urban’s tour manager in 2011 after working for music stars such as Brooks & Dunn, Waylon Jennings, Randy Travis and ZZ Top.

Urban told Billboard magazine that Fletcher had an “orbit of light” that once you were in “would stay with you forever.”

“I loved him,” Urban said. “We all loved him, and I'm grateful he chose us as his road family for 10 years.”

Fletcher received the Country Music Association's first Touring Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, describing his five-decade career as “unparalleled.”

His lone break from five decades of touring came in 1969 when he joined the U.S. Army and served a tour in Vietnam,

In Other News
1
Stock indexes turn mixed after jobs report, bond yields rise
2
Power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week
3
Governor in hospital with flu symptoms; COVID tests negative
4
Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge
5
US booster plan faces complications, some may miss Sept. 20
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top