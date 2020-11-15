Kelly earns 100th win, No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past BC 45-31

Th Eagles hung tough in the first half, recovering a pair of Notre Dame fumbles, but they scored only six points of the miscues.

Their defense also had few answers for Book, who took advantage of the Irish’s length at receiver throughout the game to produce five pass plays of 20 or more yards.

The Eagles jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter before the Irish outscored them 28-6 the rest of the first half.

Boston College had a chance to cut into a 24-16 deficit late in the second quarter after Notre Dame’s Kryen Williams fumbled following a hit by BC’s Chibueze Onwuka. The ball was recovered by Isaiah McDuffie on the Irish 42.

But BC gave it right back three plays later when center Alec Lindstrom snapped the ball before Jurkovec was expecting it. It was recovered by Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes on the Eagles 49 with 2:05 left in the quarter.

Notre Dame moved quickly and Book connected with Skowronek for the third time in the half, this time from 7 yards out, to make it 31-16.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: The Irish avoided a letdown after their upset of the Tigers last week and continue to show they can score points in bunches and aren’t rattled by deficits. It keeps them in great position to make it to the ACC title game and qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Boston College: The Eagles had moments they can build on, much like they did when they took Clemson to the brink last month. But they were held to field goals too many times in the red zone. That is something that must change if they want to breakthrough under first year coach Jeff Hafley.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Irish were the only top-five team in action this weekend and are likely to stand pat after a solid performance,.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Visits North Carolina on Nov. 27.

Boston College: Hosts Louisville on Nov. 27.

