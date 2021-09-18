Kelly ties Rockne as No. 12 Irish hold off Boilermakers

That cut the Irish lead to 17-13 in the third quarter. Mitchell Fineran had a pair of 34-yard field goals for Purdue.

Plummer completed 25 of 36 passes for 187 yards but left the game after being sacked by Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. He was replaced by Aidan O’Connell, whose pass with 2:32 remaining into the Irish end zone was picked off by safety Kyle Hamilton, the first of two by Notre Dame in the final minutes to seal the victory.

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue: The Boilermakers kept pace with the Irish thanks to Plummer, who entered the game hitting 73.8% of his passes and 13th in the nation in pass efficiency at 183.1. His performance against the Irish didn’t disappoint, but Purdue clearly needed more from its running game which managed just 57 yards on 25 carries.

Notre Dame: While the Irish struggled on offense, their defense, maligned for giving up four plays of 60 yards or more in its first two victories, tightened things somewhat against the Boilermakers. For the third straight game, linebacker JD Bertrand finished with double-digit tackles with 12, two more than Hamilton, and the Irish recorded three sacks.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Notre Dame, which fell four spots to No. 12 in the Associated Press poll after its 32-29 victory over Toledo, probably will stay close to there in the next rankings.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Boilermakers open Big Ten play against visiting Illinois.

Notre Dame: Irish visit Chicago’s Soldier Field next Saturday to play Wisconsin.

