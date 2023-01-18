Ken Follett's 'The Armor of Light' to come out Sept. 26

Viking announced Wednesday that the British author's “The Armor of Light" will be published Sept. 26, concluding an eight-volume series that began in 1989 with “The Pillars of the Earth” and spans 1,000 years. The new book is set in the late 18th-early 19th centuries, the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, and centers on the conflicts between Britain and France.

“I’m fascinated by how people have struggled for freedom — and won," Follett said in a statement. "Most of my stories are about just that. The issue underlying 'The Armor of Light’ is freedom of speech.”