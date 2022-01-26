Kennard scores 7 in final 9 seconds as Clippers stun Wizards

The Wizards opened the game on a 15-2 run and led by 35 in the second quarter before giving it all back after halftime to complete an eight-game homestand with a 3-5 record. LA outscored Washington 40-27 in the third quarter and 40-22 in the fourth.

Washington led by nine at the end of the first quarter and held the Clippers to 13 points on 5-of-20 shooting in the second.

Los Angeles gradually cut into the lead in the third, got it to single digits with a 15-1 run that stretched into the fourth, got to within two inside the final three minutes, and then closed the game on an 11-2 run.

The Wizards contributed to the cause with seven fourth-quarter turnovers, including five inside the final six minutes.

On the last, Washington failed to inbound the ball in time with 8.2 seconds to play, setting up Kennard's heroics.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Their previous largest deficit of the season was 28 points in a 113-89 loss at New Orleans on Jan. 13. ... Improved to 2-6 in the first leg of back-to-back games. ... F Marcus Morris sat out due to personal reasons. ... Kawhi Leonard has not played all season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Wizards: Held the Clippers to 36 first-half points, an opponent's season low. ... Kuzma's double-double was his 19th of the season and eighth in January.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Continue their trip at Orlando on Wednesday night.

Wizards: Begin a three-game trip at Memphis on Saturday night.

___

Caption Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal fouls Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) as he hits the game tying shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Washington. The Clippers erased a 35 point deficit to defeat the Wizards 116-115. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) hits the go-ahead free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Washington. The Clippers erased a 35 point deficit to defeat the Wizards 116-115. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) defends Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) on a inbound pass during the closing seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Washington. The Clippers erased a 35 point deficit to defeat the Wizards 116-115. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) celebrates a come from behind victory against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Washington. The Clippers erased a 35 point deficit to defeat the Wizards 116-115. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci