Kenosha police: 55 more charged for violence during protests

Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in August during a domestic dispute, leaving him paralyzed. Blake, who is Black, was holding a pocketknife that had fallen from his pocket during a scuffle with police. Sheskey has not been charged, but Blake filed a civil lawsuit this week accusing him of using excessive force.

The shooting, captured on bystander video, turned the nation's spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. The violent protests in Kenosha lasted for several nights.