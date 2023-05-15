Kentucky Derby winner Mage set as 8-5 morning line favorite for Preakness

He’s the only horse in the field of eight set to take part in the second race of the Triple Crown two weeks after running in the Derby. It's the first Preakness since 1969 with just one Derby horse.

Mage will face seven fresh horses in an attempt to keep open the possibility of the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018. He drew the No. 3 post for the 1 3/16-mile, $1.65 million race.