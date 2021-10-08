Kentucky fraudster's disability clients remain in legal mess

Under the federal Social Security Act, people who can't earn income because of a terminal illness or a "medically determinable physical or mental impairment" that lasts at least a year are entitled to lifetime monthly cash benefits. In early 2019, such payments averaged $1,234 a month — just above the poverty level, but enough to cover a person's basic needs.

To qualify, a person needs to provide medical evidence — not just a statement about symptoms — that an anatomical, physiological or psychological abnormality has left them unable to engage in any "substantial gainful activity."

The government spends about $200 billion annually on the payments, and since pain can be subjective, it uses administrative judges to root out fraudsters. It's unclear if any or how many of Conn's former clients might have been deceptive about a disability, but volunteer lawyers who work with former Conn clients say they have seen few of those cases.

Conn bribed doctors with $400 payments to falsify medical records for his clients and then paid a judge to approve the lifetime benefits. His plea agreement in 2017 would have put him in prison for 12 years, but Conn fled the country, leading federal agents on a six-month chase that ended when he was caught in Honduras. The escape attempt added 15 years to his sentence.

Sexton, 35, said she hired Conn for her disability case more than 15 years ago, when the millionaire lawyer was using billboards and ads all around the poverty-stricken region, promising benefits for disabilities.

“That’s all you heard around here, he was ‘Mr. Social Security,’” Sexton said. “It’s horrible what this man has done to people.”

Sexton, who now lives with her mother in Hazard, said the “weight of the world” lifted off her shoulders when her payments resumed.

“And here I get this letter and they tell me I still got the possibility of losing them, like I did something wrong,” Sexton said, nearing tears.

She went without benefits for nearly five years after Conn's scheme was exposed, losing her home and sleeping for weeks in her car until she swallowed her pride and asked for help.

“I actually was ashamed to tell my mom," Sexton said. “My health problems surely didn't get no better during all that.”

A judge eventually ruled that the agency unconstitutionally disregarded medical evidence in the 230 cases, saying that even a “member of Al Qaeda” would have been given a fairer shake. Despite that ruling, the government has signaled it will try again.

“We were hoping the Biden administration and the new regime (in Washington) would end this, but right now we’re concerned,” said Ned Pillersdorf, an eastern Kentucky attorney representing dozens of former Conn clients. “We thought there was a real opportunity to reverse course.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Social Security Administration said it is bound by law to “conduct redeterminations of entitlement when there is a reason to believe fraud or similar fault was involved in a person’s benefit application.” The statement said Conn’s fraud, exposed by two agency employees in a whistleblower suit, is “well-documented.”

Pillersdorf called the hearings “bizarre,” because these people don't have to prove a current disability. Instead they must demonstrate they were disabled at the time Conn was their attorney, in some cases more than a decade ago. Conn destroyed thousands of pages of records kept at his office, frustrating such efforts.

Pillersdorf and dozens of other lawyers stepped in after the agency initially suspended the benefit payments, working for free in many cases to help hundreds of people navigate through the quagmire. Pillersdorf said his practice has been consumed by a “six-year-plus litigation war.”

A series of appellate losses hasn't deterred the government, and Pillersdorf said he and other lawyers will go to court to attempt to stop the hearings if they begin.

The Social Security Administration argues that eligibility questions surrounding Conn's former clients have never been fully addressed. "Several courts have found our redetermination process requires additional procedural protections, (but) no court has found that the agency should not conduct redeterminations,” its statement said.

In a letter to the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Rep. Hal Rogers said the agency has spent millions to deny relatively small sums to unwitting victims of a con job.

“These individuals are the victims of fraud, not the perpetrators, and it’s time for their uncertainty and anxiety to end,” the Kentucky Republican wrote, arguing for a process that would keep them out of court.

Caption Mary Sexton, shows her scars from brain surgery, but has recovered from temporary blindness at her home in Hazard, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Sexton was a former client of attorney Eric Conn, who was found guilty of the largest social security fraud in history. Conn secured benefits for Sexton, but Sexton and hundreds of others lost their benefits back in 2015 and many are still fighting to get their full benefits restored. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Eric Conn is escorted by SWAT team agents prior to his extradition, at the Toncontin International Airport, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The former clients of Conn, who orchestrated a $500 million Social Security fraud remain entangled in a legal mess. Many of Conn's former clients who had their disability benefits restored are getting letters from the Social Security Administration(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File ) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo