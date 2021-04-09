Kentucky limits no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor death

In September, a grand jury indicted one of the officers on wanton endangerment charges for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but none was charged in connection with Taylor’s death. That was based in part on the presentation of Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who recommended no charges against the officers who shot into Taylor’s apartment.

One of those officers, Myles Cosgrove, was fired, as was officer Joshua Jaynes, who had secured the warrant. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.

The legislation does not interfere with Louisville’s local ban on all no-knock warrants. Virginia passed a ban on all no-knock warrants last year. The warrants are also not permitted in Oregon and Florida.

