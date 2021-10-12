dayton-daily-news logo
Kentucky US Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek reelection in 2022

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., joined at left by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Yarmuth, who as chairman of the House Budget Committee has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden's efforts to expand the nation's social safety net, announced Tuesday, Oct. 12, that he will not seek another term next year.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Caption
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Nation & World
By BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
The chairman of the House Budget Committee says he won't seek another term in next year's election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who as chairman of the House Budget Committee has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden's efforts to expand the nation's social safety net, announced Tuesday that he will not seek another term next year.

Yarmuth, first elected to Congress in 2006, when he unseated a Republican incumbent in the Louisville-area district, said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"The truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long," he said in a video posted on Twitter. "I always said I couldn't imagine being here longer than 10 years. After every election I was asked how long I intended to serve but I never had an answer. Today I do. This term will be my last."

Yarmuth is the only Democrat serving in Kentucky's congressional delegation.

