Kenya police say 1 killed in opposition-led protests

Odinga said that his car was shot at by the police and his party spokesperson shared a photo of a shattered windshield online.

A civil society group condemned the police for the use of force, intimidation and arbitrary arrests.

The Independent Medico-Legal Unit said that four protesters died and 50 others were injured.

Kenya has in the past seen a series of violent protests that have ended in the loss of lives.

The government is insisting that Monday’s protests were illegal since permission was denied to hold them. But the opposition says the constitution provides a right to peaceful protests and police are only notified in order to provide security.

Kenya’s deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua, said the country lost about 2 billion Kenya shillings ($15 million) because of Monday’s protests. Gachagua urged Odinga to call off the demonstrations and think about the losses to the economy.

Odinga has remained adamant and says protests will continue until the cost of living goes down.

