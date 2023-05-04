Kenyan court sets bail for pastor in parishioner death probe

Pastor Ezekiel Odero was arrested last week in connection with the deaths of dozens of his congregants at his coastal megachurch, which draws thousands of people from across the country. Police closed the church, but lawyers have filed an application, scheduled to be heard Monday, to have it reopened.

Odero's parishioners turned up outside the court Thursday to pray for his release, which was granted on condition that he post a bond in the amount of 3 million Kenyan shillings (about $22,000) or cash bail of 1.5 million shillings ($11,000). The court said there was no sufficient reason to keep the pastor in custody.