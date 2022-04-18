BreakingNews
1 dead after security officer shoots suspect in armed robbery at Dayton AutoZone
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

Evans Chebet, of Kenya, hits the tape to win the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Nation & World
By JIMMY GOLEN, Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street

BOSTON (AP) — Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Running shoulder to shoulder for most of the course, the reigning Olympic champion and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh traded places eight times in the final mile, with Jepchirchir pulling ahead for good in the final 385 yards. The Kenyan finished in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 seconds, four seconds ahead.

Kenya's Evans Chebet pulled away with about four miles to go to win the men's race in 2:06:51, 30 seconds ahead of Gabriel Geay of Tanzania. Defending champion Benson Kipruto was third.

American Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men’s wheelchair title in 1:26:58. Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, finishing in 1:41:08.

Sharing a weekend with the Red Sox home opener — the city's other sporting rite of spring — more than 28,000 runners returned to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square six months after a smaller and socially distanced event that was the only fall race in its 126-year history.

Fans waved Ukrainian flags in support of the few dozen runners whose 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Copley Square was the easiest part of their journey. Athletes from Russia and Belarus were disinvited in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians who were unable to make it to Boston were offered a deferral or refund.

“Whatever they want to do, they can do,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said. “Run this year, run next year. You want a puppy? Whatever. There is no group we want to be more helpful to.”

The 125th race was first postponed, then called off because of the pandemic — the first cancellation since the event began in 1897. In 2021, it was as postponed until October.

This year's race marked the 50th anniversary of Nina Kuscsik's victory as the first official women's winner. (The actual first woman to finish the race was Bobbi Gibb, who first ran in 1966 among the unofficial runners known as bandits.)

Valerie Rogosheske, who finished sixth in '72, said she had been planning to hide in the bushes and run as a bandit before women got the go-ahead a few weeks before the race. She is running this year with her daughters, and served as the honorary starter for the women’s elite field.

“There was just this feeling of, ‘Boy, we’re going to do this. No one can drop out. There are eyes upon us,'" she said at the starting line on Monday. “Many people didn’t think we should be running a marathon. So that’s why we really felt that pressure but opportunity as well to finish this marathon.”

Evans Chebet, of Kenya, hits the finish line to win the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Credit: Winslow Townson

The elite men break from the starting line of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: Mary Schwalm

The women's wheelchair division breaks from the starting line of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: Mary Schwalm

The elite women break from the starting line of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: Mary Schwalm

Val Rogosheske, who raced in the inaugural women's division in 1972, stands at the starting line of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. Rogosheske will run the race with her two daughters 50 years after running her first Boston marathon. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: Mary Schwalm

Race director Dave McGillivray stands at the starting line as State Police motorcycles ride past before the start of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: Mary Schwalm

Tom Grillick, Boston Athletic Association President and CEO, left, talks with Grand Marshals and Boston Pride captains Mary Parker, center, and Jillian Dempsey at the starting line of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: Mary Schwalm

Volunteers set up the timing mats at the starting line before the start of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: Mary Schwalm

Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, smiles as she holds the trophy after winning the women's wheelchair division of the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Credit: Winslow Townson

Daniel Romanchuk, of the United States, breaks the tape to win the men's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

