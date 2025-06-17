Kenyan police shoot protester at close range during latest protests over blogger's death

The man was being treated at Kenya's largest referral government hospital, along with 10 others injured in the demonstration. The hospital spokesperson said the injuries included gunshot wounds.

Police in a statement expressed concern and said the officer had been arrested.

Hundreds of protesters on Tuesday clashed with police in the capital while demanding the arrest of the deputy inspector general of police, Eliud Langat, who had filed a defamation complaint against the blogger, Albert Ojwang. Ojwang was arrested on June 6 and died in custody.

Langat on Monday said he had stepped aside to pave the way for investigations and would cooperate with investigating agencies. The officer commanding the Central Police Station where the blogger died, Samson Talam, and colleague James Mukhwana were arrested last week.

Tuesday’s protests turned violent after motorcycle riders accosted protesters and passersby, snatching phones and bags. Protesters set a motorcycle ablaze, and several riders and protesters were injured.

Kenya has a history of police brutality, and President William Ruto previously vowed to end it, along with extrajudicial killings.

Last year, several activists and protesters were abducted and killed by Kenyan police during finance bill protests. The demonstrations led to calls for Ruto's removal.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP