Kenyan president starts 2-day state visit to South Africa

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, second from left, reviews the honor guard during his welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021. Kenyatta is in South Africa on a state visit to discuss political and economic issues. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, second from left, reviews the honor guard during his welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021. Kenyatta is in South Africa on a state visit to discuss political and economic issues. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Nation & World
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press
39 minutes ago
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to start a two-day state visit to South Africa.

Ramaphosa met with Kenyatta at his offices in the Union Buildings Tuesday where the two leaders held a press conference.

While in South Africa Kenyatta is to visit the Aspen Pharmacare factory in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Wednesday to see the production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines there. The facility is assembling the J&J vaccines and can produce about 220 million doses of the J&J vaccines per year, many of which are being exported throughout Africa.

Kenya is one of South Africa’s largest trading partners in Africa outside the 15-nation Southern African Development Community.

South Africa exported about $500 million worth of goods to Kenya in 2020, compared to imports of about $22 million, according to official statistics. More than 60 South African companies are operating in Kenya.

