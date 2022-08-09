Kenya's close presidential election draws fewer voters

“I have confidence that the people of Kenya are going to speak loudly in favor of democratic change,” Odinga told journalists. A cheering crowd jogged alongside his convoy as he arrived to vote in Nairobi.

To win outright, a candidate needs more than half of all votes and at least 25% of the votes in more than half of Kenya’s 47 counties. No outright winner means a runoff election within 30 days.

Results must be announced within a week, but impatience is expected if they don’t come before this weekend. “What we want to try to avoid is a long period of anxiety, of suspense,” said Bruce Golding, who leads the Commonwealth election observer group.

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of Kenya’s first president, cut across the usual ethnic lines and angered Ruto by backing longtime rival Odinga after their bitter 2017 election contest. But both Odinga and Ruto have chosen running mates from the country’s largest ethnic group, the Kikuyu.

The 77-year-old Odinga made history by choosing running mate Martha Karua, a former justice minister and the first woman to be a leading contender for the deputy presidency. She has inspired many women in a country where female candidates commonly face harassment.

Rising food and fuel prices, debt at 67% of GDP, youth unemployment at 40% and corruption put economic issues at the center of an election in which unregulated campaign spending highlighted the country’s inequality. But personalities still matter.

“We need mature people to lead, not someone who abuses people. Someone who respects elders,” said 55-year-old teacher Rosemary Mulima, who arrived at a polling station on Nairobi's outskirts to find about 500 people in line before dawn. She had “very high” hopes for Odinga on his fifth try,

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission estimated that final turnout would be above 60%, far lower than the 80% in the 2017 election. That would make it Kenya's lowest turnout in 15 or even 20 years. The electoral commission signed up less than half of the new voters it had hoped for, just 2.5 million.

More than 6.5 million people had voted by midday, or about 30% of the 22 million registered.

“The problems from (the previous election), the economy, the day-to-day life, are still here,” said 38-year-old shopkeeper Adrian Kibera. “We don't have good choices,” he said, calling Odinga too old and Ruto too inexperienced.

Difficulties were reported at times with the electronic voting system, and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah told journalists that some voting kits in his stronghold weren’t working. Though polling in low single figures, Wajackoyah and his pledges to legalize marijuana prompted questions over whether he could draw enough votes to force a runoff.

The electoral commission said about 200 voting kits had failed out of more than 46,000, calling it “not widespread" and “normal” for technology to break down at times.

Kenyans hope for a peaceful vote. Elections can be exceptionally troubled, as in 2007 when the country exploded after Odinga claimed the vote had been stolen from him and more than 1,000 people were killed. Ruto was indicted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity for his role in the violence, but his case was terminated amid allegations of witness tampering.

In 2017, the high court overturned the election results, a first in Africa, after Odinga challenged them over irregularities. He boycotted the new vote and proclaimed himself the “people’s president,” bringing allegations of treason. A public handshake between him and Kenyatta calmed the crisis.

This is likely Odinga’s last try. Ruto and Odinga have said they will accept the official results — if the vote is free and fair. “It is every Kenyan's hope," the president told journalists.

Combined Shape Caption A Maasai woman waits in line to cast her vote in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption A Maasai woman waits in line to cast her vote in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Presidential candidate Raila Odinga waves to his supporters after casting his vote at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption Presidential candidate Raila Odinga waves to his supporters after casting his vote at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting Tuesday in an unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the brash deputy president who styles himself as the outsider and a “hustler.” (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting Tuesday in an unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the brash deputy president who styles himself as the outsider and a “hustler.” (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Maasai wait in line to cast their votes in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Maasai wait in line to cast their votes in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption A Maasai woman casts her vote at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption A Maasai woman casts her vote at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto, center, greets supporters after casting his vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto, center, greets supporters after casting his vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Maasai women walk towards the Oltepesi Primary School polling station to vote in Kajiado County, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Maasai women walk towards the Oltepesi Primary School polling station to vote in Kajiado County, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Presidential candidate Raila Odinga casts his vote inside a polling station at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption Presidential candidate Raila Odinga casts his vote inside a polling station at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption Residents line up to vote at the Kibera primary school in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption Residents line up to vote at the Kibera primary school in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption A man displays his inked finger after casting his ballots inside a polling station at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption A man displays his inked finger after casting his ballots inside a polling station at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption A Maasai man prepares to cast his vote in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption A Maasai man prepares to cast his vote in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption People line up to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School, Kajiado County in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption People line up to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School, Kajiado County in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption A woman casts her ballot at the Kibera primary school in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption A woman casts her ballot at the Kibera primary school in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption An elder man prepares to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School, Kajiado County in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption An elder man prepares to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School, Kajiado County in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption An election official marks the hand of a voter at the Kibera primary school in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption An election official marks the hand of a voter at the Kibera primary school in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption Residents line up to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School in Kajiado County, Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Residents line up to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School in Kajiado County, Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto, center, speaks to reporters after casting his vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto, center, speaks to reporters after casting his vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing traditional Maasai jewellery lines up to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School, Kajiado County in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing traditional Maasai jewellery lines up to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School, Kajiado County in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto casts his vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto casts his vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption People line up to vote at the Moi avenue Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi) Credit: Khalil Senosi Credit: Khalil Senosi Combined Shape Caption People line up to vote at the Moi avenue Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi) Credit: Khalil Senosi Credit: Khalil Senosi

Combined Shape Caption People line up to vote at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption People line up to vote at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption A man casts his ballots inside a polling station at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption A man casts his ballots inside a polling station at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption People line up to vote at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption People line up to vote at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption Maasai wait in line to cast their votes in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Maasai wait in line to cast their votes in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves to the crowd after casting his vote at Mutomo Primary School, Gatundu, Central Kenya Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, with leading candidates Raila.Odinga and William Ruto vying to become the new president of East Africa's economic hub. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR Combined Shape Caption Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves to the crowd after casting his vote at Mutomo Primary School, Gatundu, Central Kenya Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, with leading candidates Raila.Odinga and William Ruto vying to become the new president of East Africa's economic hub. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Combined Shape Caption Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his vote at Mutomo Primary School, Gatundu, Central Kenya Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, with leading candidates Raila.Odinga and William Ruto vying to become the new president of East Africa's economic hub. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR Combined Shape Caption Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his vote at Mutomo Primary School, Gatundu, Central Kenya Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, with leading candidates Raila.Odinga and William Ruto vying to become the new president of East Africa's economic hub. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Combined Shape Caption Presidential candidate Raila Odinga casts his vote inside a polling station at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption Presidential candidate Raila Odinga casts his vote inside a polling station at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption A Kenyan officer stands guard at a polling station in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption A Kenyan officer stands guard at a polling station in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption A woman casts her vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption A woman casts her vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Rutoto succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Rutoto succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Maasai wait in line to cast their votes at a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Maasai wait in line to cast their votes at a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption People line up to vote at the Gatina Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting Tuesday in an unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the brash deputy president who styles himself as the outsider and a “hustler.” (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi) Credit: Khalil Senosi Credit: Khalil Senosi Combined Shape Caption People line up to vote at the Gatina Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting Tuesday in an unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the brash deputy president who styles himself as the outsider and a “hustler.” (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi) Credit: Khalil Senosi Credit: Khalil Senosi

Combined Shape Caption A Maasai woman casts her vote at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption A Maasai woman casts her vote at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption A Maasai woman rests after casting her vote at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption A Maasai woman rests after casting her vote at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Election observers and officials sit outside a polling station in Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Election observers and officials sit outside a polling station in Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah addresses the crowd in Indangalasia, Kakamega county, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting Tuesday in an unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the brash deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Amos Aura) Credit: Amos Aura Credit: Amos Aura Combined Shape Caption Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah addresses the crowd in Indangalasia, Kakamega county, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting Tuesday in an unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the brash deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Amos Aura) Credit: Amos Aura Credit: Amos Aura