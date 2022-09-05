Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Ruto's narrow presidential win

Odinga’s team had challenged the technology used by the electoral commission and alleged that voting results had been tampered with, and it argued that the electoral commission chair had essentially acted alone in declaring the winner.

Odinga’s team questioned an election seen as the country’s most transparent, with results from tens of thousands of polling stations posted online within hours of the vote for Kenyans to follow the tally themselves. Such reforms were in part the result of Odinga’s previous election challenge.

Now Kenyans wait to see whether any anger over the election will be channeled into the streets in a country with a history of sometimes deadly political violence. The election had one of the lowest turnouts in the country’s history of multiparty democracy, under 65%.

The 77-year-old Odinga, who has pursued the presidency for a quarter-century, has indicated he would accept the court’s decision.

The 55-year-old Ruto, who had a bitter split with Kenyatta after Kenyatta made peace with Odinga to calm the 2017 election crisis, had appealed to Kenyans by portraying himself as a “hustler” from humble beginnings against the “dynasties” of Kenyatta and Odinga, whose fathers were Kenya’s first president and vice president.

Ruto now faces the challenge of finding the money to back up his campaign promises to the poor, as Kenya’s debt levels are now nearly 70% of its GDP.

Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Isaac Lenaola, Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, Njoki Susanna Ndung'u, and William Ouko, deliver judgement in the electoral petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday is ruling on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin and opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Isaac Lenaola, Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, Njoki Susanna Ndung'u, and William Ouko, deliver judgement in the electoral petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday is ruling on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin and opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, deliver judgement in the electoral petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday is ruling on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin and opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, deliver judgement in the electoral petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday is ruling on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin and opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, deliver judgement in the electoral petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday is ruling on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin and opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, deliver judgement in the electoral petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday is ruling on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin and opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, deliver judgement in the electoral petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday is ruling on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin and opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, deliver judgement in the electoral petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday is ruling on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin and opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis