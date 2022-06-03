Kepler, Pagán among 4 unvaccinated Twins to miss Jays series

“I’ve gone to every guy in this locker room and explained where I was, and how I came up with my decision, and apologized because I do know it’s hurting the team,” the 31-year-old Pagán said. “I do not believe this is a baseball decision. This is the Canadian government. It’s not even an MLB rule.”

Kepler, a native of Germany in his seventh full season in the majors, currently has career bests in batting average (.253) and on-base percentage (.357) and is tied for second on the team with six homers.

Thielbar, the most-used left-hander in the bullpen, has a 5.59 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings. Megill, a righty in his first season with the Twins, has a 1.04 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.

The Twins entered June with a particularly depleted roster, with a long injured list that includes starting pitcher Sonny Gray and rookie shortstop Royce Lewis. A handful of players are out with COVID-19, including shortstop Carlos Correa and starting pitcher Joe Ryan.

Pagán is 1-2 with seven saves and a 3.00 ERA in 18 games this season. He arrived in a trade with San Diego that sent relief pitcher Taylor Rogers to the Padres. Starting pitcher Chris Paddack, who also came to Minnesota in the deal, is done for the year to recover from Tommy John elbow surgery.

Players not allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Toronto because of their vaccination status will not be paid for those games missed. The agreement with the MLB Players Association covering unvaccinated players and travel to Canada expires at the end of the 2022 season.

For all the teams running into this issue for road games in Toronto, a bigger problem waits in October if the Blue Jays make the playoffs. If their opponent were to be the Twins, Pagán said he wouldn't rule out getting vaccinated then.

“Yeah, of course, I've thought about it. I considered doing something to be able to go this time around," he said. "It's not like I'm anti-medicine. I just felt like I made a decision that was best for me at this time. Things can change. Studies change. I don't want to get into the science of it. I'm not a scientist. I'm not 100% against it, but I'm going to make a decision that I'm comfortable with, and right now when I consider it, I get anxious.”

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Emilio Pagan, left, celebrates with catcher Ryan Jeffers after the team's victory over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler hits a two-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Detroit, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar throws during the seventh inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio