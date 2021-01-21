Kerry laments 'wasted years' in climate fight under Trump

Biden has put Kerry, secretary of state under President Barack Obama, in charge of climate and national security issues.

Kerry's words marked a 180-degree turn from the Trump administration on climate change. Trump withdrew from accords with U.S. allies and questioned scientific consensus that oil, gas and coal pollutants are too blame for the warming climate, and are contributing to worsening natural disasters.

Biden on Wednesday signed other orders undoing dozens of Trump actions that had targeted earlier efforts to curb emissions from industry and transport and that had promoted new oil and gas drilling and production.

Kerry said Biden had “with a few strokes of his pen began to restore domestic environmental leadership.”

Preventing the worst of global warming would require $1 trillion in annual investment globally through 2030, Kerry told Thursday's gathering — moving five times faster than currently to phase out dirty-burning coal, 22 times faster to electric vehicles, and six times faster to ramp up solar, wind and other renewable power.