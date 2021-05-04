Kershaw goes 1 inning in shortest start, Cubs top Dodgers

The Cubs, who had lost seven of nine, coasted despite shortstop Javier Báez making three errors. Jake Marisnick homered for Chicago.

Kershaw hadn’t allowed four or more runs in an inning of a regular-season game since a four-run sixth against Philadelphia on Sept. 18, 2017. The only other time he allowed four or more in a first inning was on Aug. 28, 2008, when he got tagged for five at Washington.

Kershaw gave up a one-out double to Kris Bryant, and things unraveled for him from there.

Rizzo followed with an RBI single. Báez walked and Matt Duffy singled to load the bases before Bote drove a three-run double off the wall in left-center to make it 4-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Brusdar Graterol (right forearm tightness) was to have an MRI on Tuesday.

Cubs: The Chicago Cubs placed former NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list because of an abrasion on his right thumb. They also placed 2B Nico Hoerner (strained left forearm) and reliever Dan Winkler (right triceps tendinitis) on the IL, recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan and right-hander Keegan Thompson and selected INF Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Iowa. ... Manager David Ross said OF Ian Happ (bruised ribs), taken from the field in a cart following a collision with Hoerner during Sunday’s loss at Cincinnati, was improving though still “super sore” and considered day to day. He added that tests showed Happ did not suffer a concussion.

UP NEXT

RHP Trevor Bauer (3-1, 2.48 ERA) gets the ball for Los Angeles in Game 2, while Thompson (0-0, 0.00) makes his first career start for Chicago.

