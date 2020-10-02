Kershaw Ks 13 as Dodgers eliminate Brewers 3-0

Neither team managed to hit a ball hard as Brandon Woodruff and Kershaw dueled through four innings. Only two of the Dodgers' nine hitters didn't strike out during that span; five of the Brewers didn't.

Los Angeles managed just one hit through four innings, a single by Austin Barnes, before breaking out in the fifth.

Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor had back-to-back singles up the middle with one out. AJ Pollock grounded into a fielder's choice to third and Urias stepped on the bag to force Bellinger and fired to first. But Gyorko couldn't handle the throw in time to complete the double play.

Barnes singled with two outs to set up Betts, who doubled sharply down the third-base line. The ball rolled into the left-field corner and three runs scored to chase Woodruff.

Woodruff allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine against no walks. As he was leaving the game, Woodruff shouted expletives and gestured angrily in the direction of plate umpire Quinn Wolcott, who tossed him.

Brusdar Graterol pitched the ninth to earn the save for the Dodgers, with veteran closer Kenley Jansen watching from the bullpen. Graterol allowed a single, the Brewers' fourth hit of the game.

As if the Brewers didn't have enough injuries already, catcher Jacob Nottingham got hurt and left the game in the sixth.

Slugger Ryan Braun sat out the game with a strained oblique that he originally injured last weekend and re-aggravated crashing into the right field wall in a 4-2 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday. Milwaukee played the series without its top pitcher Corbin Burnes and top reliever Devin Williams, who are both hurt.

FAULTY MIC

Justin Turner wore an earpiece during Game 1 for ESPN's broadcast. He was seen fiddling with it while playing third base, trying to keep it in his ear. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts found out about the arrangement an hour before gametime. “I'm not a fan of it,” Roberts said. “Going forward, I don't want our guys to do that." He said it was a decision Turner made on his own.

“I wouldn't mind if (Christian) Yelich did it or any team that we're playing,” Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Host Oakland in their spring training opener on Feb. 27.

Dodgers: Open the NL Division Series on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

