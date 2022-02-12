Kessler blocks 12, gets triple-double, No. 1 Auburn tops A&M

Henry Coleman III had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Texas A&M, while Quenton Jackson scored 11. Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV also had 10 points.

The Aggies had been 5-0 at Auburn Arena but trailed by as many as 25 in this one.

Auburn point guard Zep Jasper returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Both teams started off cold, with Auburn missing its first five shots and Texas A&M opening 0 for 7. Johnson's fast-break layup at the buzzer gave Auburn a 33-18 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M just managed to avoid its lowest scoring output of the season, 57 points against Butler on Nov. 23. Made just 7 of 39 shots in the first half (17.9%) and 19 of 70 (27.1% overall).

Auburn showed resilience in bouncing back from its first loss since November, an 80-76 overtime defeat.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Florida on Tuesday night.

Auburn hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Caption Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives to the basket around Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) reacts after a called foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) goes up for a lay-up as Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill