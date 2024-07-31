Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga-Chapter 2’ gets Venice Film Festival premiere

Alberto Barbera, the director of the Venice Film Festival, described it as the “visionary project of a great actor and director, who invested himself in the epic reconstruction of the years crucial to the founding of the country, digging beyond myth in search of authenticity capable of restoring a piece of history in its complex and contradictory reality.”

The back-to-back release for both films, one in June and one in August, was unconventional. Then the first chapter collected only $23 million in its first two weeks in theaters. In announcing the change of plans, New Line Cinema said they hoped to give more audiences more time to discover Chapter One.

A passion project for more than 30 years, Costner put some of his own money into making the ambitious films, and has already begun shooting a third installment of what he envisions will ultimately be four movies.

“I’m indebted to Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey,” Costner said. “Long live the movies and those willing to stand for them.”

The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival kicks off on Aug. 28. Among its most anticipated world premieres are “Joker: Folie à Deux,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” “The Room Next Door,” “Maria,” “Queer” and “Wolfs.”