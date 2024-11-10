Kevin Durant out at least 2 weeks with left calf strain, putting damper on Suns' hot start

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant is out for at least two weeks with a left calf strain, putting a damper on a hot start to the season for the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns made the announcement Saturday, a night after the Suns beat the Mavericks 114-113 for their seventh straight victory and eighth in nine games this season. Durant scored 26 points in the victory. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks.