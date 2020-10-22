Kevin Hart: Hosting MDA telethon is a 'major level-up'

"It's different from anything that you've really seen me do. And there's a great reason behind it," said the comic and actor, who is leading the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon online on Saturday.

It’s the first telethon in six years for the MDA, once known for its popular hours-long Labor Day broadcast hosted for decades by famed comic and actor Jerry Lewis. Lewis last hosted in 2010 and died in 2017.