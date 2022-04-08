Kevin Spacey asks judge to axe Anthony Rapp's sex abuse suit

The lack of evidence means Rapp's claims for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress must fail, the lawyers said.

They said Spacey “flatly denies” that any of what Rapp described took place.

Lawyers for Rapp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When Rapp first spoke publicly of his claim in 2017, others went public too and Spacey's then-celebrated career abruptly halted. At the time, Spacey issued a statement saying he didn't remember the encounter but apologized.

Spacey won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “American Beauty,” a 1999 film in which he played a frustrated suburban father who lusts after his daughter’s best friend.

In recent filings, Rapp's lawyers have asked to transfer the case to state court, saying Spacey cannot prove he has been living in Maryland and qualifies for the diversity of citizenship necessary to remain in federal court.

In fact, they argue, he has been mostly living in London since 2003.

They said he only lived in Maryland when he was acting in his Emmy-winning role in “House of Cards” from 2014 through 2017. He was fired from the show days after Rapp went public and former show workers claimed that Spacey made the production a “toxic” workplace and one ex-employee alleged the actor sexually assaulted him.

In November, an arbitrator said Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind the Netflix political thriller $31 million because of losses they incurred after his firing.

Spacey appealed the decision to a panel of three more private arbitrators, who found for the plaintiffs, making the decision final, and public.

A criminal case brought against him, an indecent assault and battery charge stemming from the alleged groping of an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket resort, was dismissed by Massachusetts prosecutors in 2019.