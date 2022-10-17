Kevin Spacey wins partial dismissal of Anthony Rapp's claims

Rapp was performing in “Precious Sons” on Broadway in 1986 when he met Spacey, then 26.

Rapp testified that he was watching television on a bed in Spacey's apartment after a party when a fully clothed Spacey entered the room, lifted him up like a groom carries a bride, laid him across the bed and climbed partially on top of him.

Rapp said he wriggled free and briefly went into a bathroom before fleeing the apartment, but not before Spacey followed him to the door and asked if he was sure he wanted to leave.

The Associated Press does not usually name people alleging sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Rapp has done.