Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet

Former parliament vice president Eva Kaili was under electronic surveillance and house arrest since her release from jail last month while the investigation into the money-for-political favors case continued. The office said in a statement that the probe "no longer requires her detention."

“This release is subject to the usual conditions in such cases," the statement read. Asked about the new conditions imposed on Kaili and whether she could travel abroad, a spokesperson at the prosecutor's office said he could not elaborate.