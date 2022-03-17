Khan, Lauper, Beck to play MusiCares Joni Mitchell tribute

Batiste, this year's top Grammy nominee with 11 nods, and Carlile, who is up for five, are serving as musical directors for the Mitchell tribute.

The event, like the Grammy ceremony itself, was postponed from January to April over fears of the omicron variant and moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Past MusiCares honorees include Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton and Aerosmith.

Mitchell, 78, the singer-songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer behind such classic albums as “Blue,” “Clouds," and “Court and Spark,” is being honored as MusiCares Person of the Year for her artistic accomplishments, the inspiration she's given to other artists, and her philanthropy.

The gala concert and dinner raises funds for the programs of MusiCares, the Recording Academy charity that provides health and welfare services to musicians in need.