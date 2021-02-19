Kia and Hyundai recovering from days-long network outages

Both Kia and affiliated automaker Hyundai Motors America, which reported a less severe IT outage it said also began Saturday, said they had no evidence the problems were caused by ransomware. Neither would provide an explanation for what caused them.

In a statement on Thursday, Kia cited “online speculation” that Kia was hit by ransomware, which scrambles data until a victim pays to have it decoded. “At this time, and based on the best and most current information, we can confirm that we have no evidence that Kia or any Kia data is subject to a ransomware attack,” the company said.