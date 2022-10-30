Kidnapped French conservationist released in eastern Chad

“France thanks Chadian authorities who worked towards the release,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that French diplomats remain “mobilized” to help Jerome Hugonnot and his family.

Hugonnot was working for the Sahara Conservation Fund in Chad's Wadi Fara province that borders Sudan at the time of his abduction Friday by unknown kidnappers, according to the Chadian government spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh. A number of armed groups operate along the Chad-Sudan border.