Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building

Lorraine Ramirez, a veteran social worker with Fresno County Department of Social Services’ child welfare agency, told The Bee that children stay in the building for a few hours to several weeks. Some days, there are no children in the building and on other days there can be a dozen, she said. They vary in age and in their medical needs.

“The conditions that the kids are staying in is not tolerable, it’s inhumane,” Ramirez said.

Rousseau said he toured the office Wednesday and on Thursday staffers were sent to buy cots and inflatable mattresses.

He said that starting this weekend, children will be housed at a different building on a former medical center campus until they can be housed in a new location that should be finished in a month.

Housing children for now at the former medical center campus is “against the law” because it's not licensed by the state, Rousseau said.

“But we have no choice. We have no place to take these young folks,” he said.