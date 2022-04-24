Kiermaier, Rays rally for wild 3-2 win against Red Sox

Boston finished with two hits. Tampa Bay had three.

Brandon Lowe’s leadoff double in the fourth off Boston starter Garrett Whitlock was the only hit of the game before Brett Phillips’ two-out single in the eighth off Kutter Crawford. Mike Zunino followed with a 400-foot fly ball hauled in by Kiké Hernández at the wall in center.

Whitlock, who made 46 relief appearances for Boston last season, struck out seven in four innings in his first major league start.

J.P. Feyereisen pitched two perfect innings as Tampa Bay’s opener, striking out two. Javy Guerra then got two outs before Jeffrey Springs pitched two innings. Jason Adam got four outs, Ryan Thompson pitched the seventh and Andrew Kittredge worked the eighth and ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: OF J.D. Martinez took batting practice, but missed a third straight game with left abductor tightness. ... Two days after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Alex Cora remained in Boston with mild symptoms, according to bench coach Will Venable.

Rays: INF Yandy Diaz was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list, a day after C Francisco Mejia went on the same list. INF-OF Vidal Brujan was called up from Triple-A Durham to take Diaz’s roster spot.

UP NEXT

Boston left-hander Rich Hill (0-1, 7.00 ERA) will face Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan (0-1, 2.40 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam attempts to pick off Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Austin Davis throws from the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)