Kim has 3-shot lead halfway through 2nd round in Hawaii

Kim closed with birdies on the par-4 13th and 16th holes and the par-5 18th to reach 10 under at windy Hoakalei Country Club, the first-year venue on the south shore of Oahu about 20 miles west of Honolulu. Kim had her second bogey-free round in a row.

“First of all, I’m satisfied,” said Kim, the 26-year-old major champion from South Korea. “I played the same score and bogey-free round as yesterday, but more satisfied with today’s play than yesterday.”